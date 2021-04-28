The dynamic duo of CJ Marable and Grayson McCall played a major role in Coastal Carolina’s dominance last season. While the latter will remain at the university for at least one more season, the former is ready to take his game to the next level.

Over the course of his Coastal Carolina career, Marable had 2,691 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also stuffed the stat sheet as a receiver, hauling in 84 passes for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Marable isn’t the fastest or strongest running back in this year’s class, but he has reliable hands and excellent vision. Those two traits should allow him to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.

We sat down with CJ Marable to discuss his career at Coastal Carolina, his receiving skills, which NFL teams he’d want to play for and much more.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you?

CJ Marable: The whole draft process has been a great opportunity. I had a great pro day, so now I’m just training hard and waiting for calls from NFL teams.

The Spun: What was your favorite part about your pro day?

CM: My favorite part was getting worked out by the Green Bay Packers. Getting worked out by a historical franchise was an unbelievable moment. I was going through drills – running back drills, cone drills and routes. To be able to show my skillset in front of teams like that was great.

Top College Target Share among RB's in the 2021 NFL Draft 🚀 1️⃣ CJ Marable: 14.6%

2️⃣ Kenny Gainwell: 13.8%

3️⃣ Najee Harris: 13.4% pic.twitter.com/UeMkCpcEj2 — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) April 4, 2021

The Spun: Do you have a stronger connection with some NFL teams over others?

CM: I spoke with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. Now that Phillip Lindsay is with the Texans, I feel like I can fill that void as his replacement. With the Rams, I like Sean McVay’s offense and the way he dices up outside zones. They let their running backs run routes out of the backfield, so I feel like I’d fit well there.

The Spun: What’s your favorite moment from your time at Coastal Carolina?

CM: My favorite moment was when all the seniors got together after the 2019 season and made a vow to each other to compete in the Sun Belt Championship and bowl game in 2020. To say all that and then pull it off was great. I also really enjoyed the win over BYU.

CJ Marable did it all on this drive for the Coastal Carolina 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jbaeUuXsUV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2020

The Spun: The BYU-Coastal Carolina game was really chippy. What was it like experiencing that firsthand?

CM: The whole week leading up to the game, I felt like they were disrespecting us. There was a lot of talk about our offensive line being undersized, and that allowed them to go out there and play with a chip on their shoulders.

The Spun: What should Coastal Carolina fans expect from Grayson McCall in 2021?

CM: Man, Grayson McCall is unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable person and player. You just have to meet him to understand what I mean – he’s a great guy. He’s a phenomenal player and I love him.

The Spun: You had the most targets without a drop among running backs in 2020. What does that mean to you?

CM: To be honest, it’s what I expect out of myself. I hold myself to a high standard. The coaches at Coastal Carolina trusted me so much to catch the ball and run routes out of the backfield. So, to not have any drops during the season, I feel like that’s what they expected from me.

Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable: Most targets without a drop among RBs in 2020 (41) pic.twitter.com/naOUsg2O8W — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 15, 2021

The Spun: Which running backs do you study on film?

CM: I watch Dalvin Cook, Aaron Jones and Austin Ekeler. I like to watch the way Ekeler blocks. He takes on defenders like he’s a monster.

The Spun: What’s your best quality?

CM: I would say my vision and how I catch the ball out of the backfield. I’m not only a running back, I’m a really versatile player. I can run routes and also help out on special teams.

.@CoastalFootball @TorranceMarable is going to get some carries in this 2021 Hula Bowl on Sunday on @CBSSports . Check him out. Gotta little somethin Somethin to his game. Looking for that opportunity. Wearing #7 #HulaBowl #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/404ZUBNr3u — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 30, 2021

The Spun: Do you have any rookie goals?

CM: My No. 1 goal is to go out there and compete as hard as I can. Once I get that playbook, I got to make sure I have the knowledge of the game and plays down. If I make the 53-man roster, then I can start setting higher goals.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in CJ Marable?

CM: On the field, you’re going to get a phenomenal player who is the first person in and last person out. I’m going to leave it all on the field. Off the field, I don’t have any issues. I’m looking forward to showing my face around the community and helping out those in need.

Put blood, sweat and tears inside this sh**! You gotta respect it. #RollTheDice🎲 @UniSportsMgmt pic.twitter.com/fmb3bceZLQ — CJ Marable (@TorranceMarable) March 10, 2021

Marable is currently a Day 3 pick in this year’s draft. He boosted his stock just at his pro day, running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds and posting a 36-inch vertical.

