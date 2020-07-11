The Ivy League made a tough decision on Wednesday, announcing that sports will not be taking place this fall. On Saturday, Harvard linebacker Jordan Hill sat down with The Spun to talk about the conference’s recent decision and whether or not he can see a season being played in the spring.

Hill is coming off the best season of his collegiate career, as he made the All-Ivy League first team in 2019. He was hoping to finish off his time at Harvard with a stellar senior campaign this fall, but that won’t be the case now.

It’s uncertain at this time if the Ivy League will transition over to a spring season for college football. It’s worth noting that Hill believes there is serious potential there with that idea.

Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: What was your initial reaction to the Ivy League pushing back sports until January?

Jordan Hill: On Monday, Harvard told us that only freshmen would be on campus in the fall for academics, so I had a feeling this would be the next step. Obviously it wasn’t good news, but once I found that out I assumed we wouldn’t be playing football in the fall. When it became official was disappointing to hear. At this point, I’m just trying to figure out eligibility and see if I can come back.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

The Spun: Do you think we’ll see the Ivy League have a football season in the spring?

JH: They haven’t made a real, concrete decision. I think there is potential for us to play in the spring. Just personally, that’s what I think. They said they’re going to re-analyze the situation in January to see if that’s something we’ll do. But they haven’t made a concrete decision, so it makes it hard to make plans moving forward because I don’t know what this academic year is going to look like and whether or not I can play in the spring. Or maybe I should wait and try and go all out for next fall. I’d say the lack of stability or the fact that they haven’t made a decision has made it difficult for me. Overall though, I do think we might play in the spring though.

The Spun: Would you want to play in the spring and then quickly get ready for a potential NFL season in the fall, or would you rather wait until next fall to play at Harvard?

JH: My idea is that if we play in the spring and some other conferences do the same, the NFL might push back the combine and draft to maybe mid-summer. Obviously that’d still be a quick turnaround for the following season. I haven’t thought about it too much, but I am hopeful I get a shot in the NFL. There were a couple of scouts that came down before we had to shut things down last spring.

The Spun: Do you think we’ll see other conferences follow the Ivy League’s lead?

JH: That is a worst-case scenario decision that those other ADs will make. All those Power Five conferences are planning on playing. The only way they won’t play is if the pandemic continues to escalate and they feel pressure to push the season back. I don’t think they’d want to make that decision without having to do so.

Ivy League expected to announce today its moving football season to spring. However, sources told @Stadium don’t expect FBS to automatically make same decision. Source: “Doubt Ivies have much influence (w/FBS schools). They aren’t as vulnerable financially." — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 8, 2020

The Spun: What have you and your teammates been saying about not having a fall season?

JH: I mean everyone is pretty disappointed. We obviously wanted to play and have this opportunity to finish out our senior seasons. No one is happy about it, but I was telling my teammates “Control what you can control.” There’s nothing we can do about this, but we can still get our work in on a consistent basis and be ready for whatever is next, whether there’s football in the spring or next fall.

***

This is a fluid situation, so the Ivy League might not have an answer for its student-athletes until January.

It’d be refreshing to see Ivy League football in the spring, but there’s just no telling if that’ll happen at this moment.