James Harden has already made his mark on the NBA due to his unique playing style. Now, he’s trying to revolutionize the recovery aspect of the game.

Harden has been very vocal about Therabody and its recovery products for the past few years. The former MVP has been adamant about the benefits of using the Theragun after he finishes training.

Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Harden had the chance to work with Therabody at his old stomping grounds. He shot an advertisement at Artesia High School in Lakewood, California to relive his journey to the NBA.

We caught up with James Harden to discuss his partnership with Therabody, the Brooklyn Nets‘ championship expectations and much more.

This interview is presented by Therabody.

The Spun: Why was partnering with Therabody the right move for you?

James Harden: I’ve partnered and invested with Therabody because I’m a firm believer in the products, the vision of the overall company, and where we’re headed. The way I play the game and my style of play demands constant recovery, and Therabody has been the best in the industry so it was a no-brainer for me.

The Spun: How were you first introduced to Therabody’s products?

JH: I was first introduced to Theragun when I played in Houston.

The Spun: What was it like visiting your high school to shoot a TV spot for Therabody?

JH: It was great being back at Artesia High, hooping in my old gym. I have so many great memories hanging up state championship banners in that gym within those four years. It was a lot of ups and downs, a lot of sacrifices, a lot of tough hard days, and a lot of uncertainty. It really put into perspective how much I’ve grown and improved since my high school years.

The Spun: What do you think is the next step Therabody needs to take for its growth as far as expanding its usage for non-professional athletes?

JH: I think Therabody does a great job of educating people on the importance of taking care of our bodies no matter what we do for a living or what our daily lives look like.

As far as expansion, we have to change people’s mindsets about recovery and how important it is for the body. We’re moving in the right direction though and I think the last year and a half has opened a lot of people’s eyes.

The Spun: Have you pitched the Theragun to your fellow teammates on the Nets?

JH: A lot of my teammates already use Theragun, so I don’t have to pitch it. Theragun has been in NBA locker rooms for a few years now.

JAMES HARDEN PUTBACK SLAM! 🤯 12-0 @BrooklynNets run to open the 3Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/rS0fhGAJ4d — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2021

The Spun: What would you say was the biggest change to your role when you went from the Rockets to the Nets?

JH: Honestly there wasn’t a significant shift in my role from team to team. I’m always trying to be a great team leader, no matter what team I’m with.

The Spun: You’ve been very adamant that Brooklyn has the talent to win a title this season. What’s the biggest key in order for the Nets to reach their ultimate goal?

JH: The biggest key is for everyone to stay healthy. If we’re healthy we will have a great chance to compete for a championship.

"One thing about me and KD, we love to play basketball" – James Harden on increased minutes for him and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/sZuiPRHTiF — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) December 8, 2021

Harden’s recovery process has certainly worked this season. He has played in all 24 games for the Nets this year, averaging 20.7 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Despite not having Kyrie Irving at their disposal, the Nets currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference. As long as Kevin Durant and James Harden stay healthy, they’ll have a chance to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.