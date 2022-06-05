Q&A With Bubba Wallace: 23XI, First Win At Talladega, Diversity & Inclusion In NASCAR

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Wendell Scott. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

That's the full list of black drivers to win a race in NASCAR's Cup series.

Since bursting onto the scene in NASCAR's premier series back in 2018, Bubba Wallace has become one of the fastest-rising stars not only in racing, but all of sports.

Beyond his trailblazing on the track, he's done just as much to drive change off of it; utilizing his platform to bring attention to social injustice happening across the country, and playing a critical role in NASCAR's banning of the Confederate flag.

We caught up with the man in the No. 23 Toyota to talk growing up in Alabama, his first win at Talladega, where he sees the sport going next and more.

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - MAY 31: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 car, drives during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Michigan International Speedway on May 31, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Spun: You debuted with Michael Jordan’s 23XI racing team in late 2020. Even some of the greatest athletes say it’s like he’s levitating when they get the chance to meet him. What was that first encounter like?

Bubba Wallace: It’s honestly been really cool to be a part of MJ’s team. To be under his wing and just to really learn who he is as a person. I enjoy every conversation that we have, every interaction that we have... and it's pretty cool. I rarely ever get starstruck… I don’t know if I ever really have. And to me, MJ’s just another guy that is passionate about what he likes to do, and is competitive and we share a lot of the same core values. So, it’s really cool.

The Spun: What was your initial pull to racing and who was the first person to put you behind the wheel?

BW: Probably my dad. He had a go-kart when I was a kid that he would just mess around with and go race on the weekends. Nothing serious. He had the ties, my dad’s side of the family in Nashville raced a little bit too. So we had a little bit of family ties, but nothing at this level. It was all just roots level. So I’d say he’s the one to get me in.

The Spun: Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, what challenges did you face as you rose up the racing ranks?

BW: We were just competitive and wanted to win every race that we were in, knowing that that’s a long shot to do. We were able to have some really good seasons when I was a kid and some people didn’t like it… and they would do whatever they felt that was in their power to try to bring us down and keep us from coming. Whether that was wrecking us or calling us names. And I was too young to understand it, you know, I was running around with the other kids that I was friends with and the other racers… we were having a good time. Then we’d go race, go home and show back up the next weekend and do it again.

The Spun: Take us back to your first win at Talladega. You're patiently waiting under the tent awaiting an announcement after leading at that last caution flag. The news comes across the headset, what’re you feeling in that moment?

BW: Just a little bit of everything. Excitement, anxiety… just a huge weight was lifted. Obviously, I wanted to win it straight up and not by rain. But, we all know how tough the sport is and how hard wins are to come by. So, I’m thankful that we were in the right spot at the right time. You know, that’s the name of the game in some cases in our sport. Just proud of the team, proud of myself, that we were able to finally get a win in the Cup Series. I started to think that it wasn’t an accomplishable feat. So to be able to check that off the list was pretty cool.

The Spun: What are some of your favorite things to do when the helmet’s off and you’re out of the fire suit?

BW: Uh… nothing. [Laughs] to be totally honest with you. Staying at home, be lazy, play some video games. Just relax. Family side of things here with my dog and my fiancé has been really good and we’ve just been enjoying life together. And that’s all I need.

The Spun: Since George Floyd, you’ve been described as the face of diversity and inclusion in NASCAR. The sport has definitely made some nice strides since you’ve been a part of it. But, what does that next level of progression look like in your eyes?

BW: Um… I don’t know. I mean, it's cool to see the sanctioning body is doing so much for a lot of different avenues, and we’re celebrating Pride Month this month, and they threw up a social post about it. I thought that was special. I mean, you look back a few years ago, I don’t think you would’ve seen that. I’m not saying a social post is doing any work, but there’s change there. There’s progress being made to get that up there and out to the world, and the conversations are being had back at the offices. So, that’s what I see. I’m proud of the efforts that we’re putting in… you never really know what’s exactly next, you just have to be proactive instead of reactive.

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - JUNE 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, wears a "I Can't Breathe - Black Lives Matter" t-shirt under his firesuit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Spun: You were a graduate of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Development program which has created opportunities for men and women of different backgrounds to succeed at this level. How are you looking to pay that forward for the next generation of the racing industry that may not have been previously represented in motorsports?

BW: Yeah, I think I just keep doing what we’ve been doing on the race track and obviously get our results better. We’ve been having a ton of speed… we’ve been a top five car for the last month or so. So, if we can continue that trend for years to come, and be a household name because of our performances and our results; than hopefully there’s a new influx of drivers, pit crew members, media members, whatever it may be... that have attempted to follow my footsteps and wanted to be a part of this sport for many reasons. So, I think we just keep doing that and let everything else settle in place, it’ll take care of itself.

Wallace also opens doors by extending a hand through his Live to Be Different foundation, which was formed to breathe new life into individuals trying to attain their goals, no matter their age, skin color, disabilities or ambitions.

Live to Be Different believes people can achieve anything they put their minds to, and strives to support those efforts.

