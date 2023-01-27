Q&A With Erin Andrews: Dr. Scholl's, Patrick Mahomes Injury, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Feet Issues

Erin Andrews has been one of Fox Sports' top NFL sideline reporters for the better part of a decade and boasts another decade of experience covering sports all over the country.

The past few years have seen Andrews branch out into even more content, ranging from her Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson to her WEAR clothing line.

But for now, the primary place to find Andrews on a daily basis during the NFL season is on the sidelines. And she'll have a big job ahead of her this particular weekend with Conference Championship Sunday coming up.

We caught up with Andrews to discuss Championship Sunday, the quarterbacks taking part in it, her recent partnership with Dr. Scholl's and some interesting food takes among many other things.

This interview is made possible by Dr. Scholl's:

TheSpun: You’ve joined with Dr. Scholl’s for a new campaign they’re launching for the big game. Can you tell us about it?

Erin Andrews: Are you on your feet a lot? I’m on my feet when I travel and on Sundays. A lot of people think we’re just at the game and then we leave right after. We’re there probably 3-4 hours before the game. There’s really no place to sit and we’re talking to the guys, talking to the coaches, and I’m running around the entire game. So Sundays are a lot for my feet and then we’re running all the way to the airport. So it’s kind of a no-brainer with Dr. Scholl’s, especially with the big game in a couple of weeks.

One of my favorite things is the Prevent Pain Lower Body Protective Insoles. This is so good if you’re like me and you’re on your feet a lot it helps you prevent back pain, to prevent your feet feeling like they’re going to fall off, if you have any knee pain management. That’s something I just have to throw inside my shoe so I can run and beat Kyle Shanahan at halftime and not feel like my feet are going to fall off.

Another one that’s good for me is the Severe Cracked Heel Balm by Dr. Scholl’s. This is really great because it hydrates your feet and if you really want to take care of your heels it’s travel friendly and if you’ve have a long day you want to hydrate or massage your feet.

And finally, we’ve got the Dr. Scholl’s Revitalize Recovery Insoles. These are great on your Monday after a long game or after a long travel day, it has these massaging nodules, which helps with blood-flow, helps you recover faster.

TheSpun: Have you ever had a foot issue live on air?



Andrews: Are you insane? Yes. I’m on my feet so much that I get blisters all the time. I’ve even had to ask trainers to help me out and bandage up my feet before I partnered with Dr. Scholl’s. Now I get these blister cushions for my shoe where I wear these fabulous loafers meanwhile I’m bleeding from the inside. It becomes ‘Who cares about this offensive lineman’s knee issue? I’ve got blisters.’ I don’t have to bother the trainers anymore now. It’s kind of hard not to (get foot issues). I’ve had football players step on me with their cleats, it’s pretty easy to see why I partnered with these guys.

TheSpun: We saw Patrick Mahomes pull off one of the gutsier performances in recent memory by coming back into the game after injuring his ankle. Does his injury hurt the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances?

Andrews: I would not put anything past Patrick Mahomes. I feel like if there was bigger news on the ankle we would have heard about what the MRI revealed. I’m obviously not a doctor, but Patrick Mahomes is one of the toughest dudes out there. I’m sure they’ll figure out how to manage it. I worked the game where he dislocated his knee on the field and came back and won the Super Bowl. Patrick is a beast. Andy Reid is one hell of a coach. I’m sure they’re going to figure this out.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

TheSpun: What makes this Bengals team more likely to win a Super Bowl than last year's?

Andrews: I think another year under their belt, another year in the system. Joey B. This guy looks like he has all of the confidence in the world. They’re a team that’s been there before. A lot of these teams that we cover like San Francisco that’s been to the NFC Championship Game now three times in the last four years. What is it about this year that they’ve learned from the past that will help them get to where they need to be? I think the Bengals got a taste of what it was all about last year.

This year they know what to expect and are weathered in the right way. I think those will be very big assets for them.

TheSpun: The Eagles looked great on Saturday. Do you see any weaknesses on their team?

Andrews: Do you? I don’t. The Eagles are just so fun and exciting. Jalen Hurts - just pick your poison: Who he throws to, who he hands the ball to, the defense is looking great. I don’t (see a weakness). I think Philly is clicking - and what a great time to do that, huh?

TheSpun: Where do the Dallas Cowboys go from here after Sunday's loss?

Andrews: (sighs) I don’t know. That’s not my expertise. I’m a huge Dak Prescott fan - I felt bad for him. I’m a huge Mike McCarthy fan. I love the organization a lot. But that’s just tough. It’s hard for me when you develop relationships with these guys.

For me you kind of don’t want anyone to lose. You’re excited to see such great teams and such great games and you hate to see someone’s dream come to an end that night. I’ll let the talking heads decide what they think needs to happen next in Dallas. But I know those guys’ hearts are hurting and I feel bad.

TheSpun: Which of the divisional round losers do you think have the best chance of taking a step forward next year?

Andrews: I think the Giants. I think we’re all excited that New York is back in the conversation. Brian Daboll is awesome. I’m excited to see what moves and signings they make. I think the future is bright there.

The Bills are gonna figure it out. They’ve been through so much this year as a team. I look for them to always be in the conversation.

TheSpun: Who were some of the people that inspired you to go into journalism growing up?

Andrews: I think Melissa Stark was a big one. I loved the way she seemed to have great relationships. She got into the industry at the time Brady and Belichick were rising up in New England. I loved the way players responded to her and talked to her. She reminds me a lot of my interview with (George) Kittle - how it just seems like two friends on the field talking.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (too). I’m so thankful that I got a chance to work with them. I always watched them and it was so fun to talk football with them.

Those are three people I wanted to meet and get to know.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

TheSpun: Are there any roles you’ve had outside of sports that have been particularly special for you?

Andrews: I think the Dancing with the Stars role made me realize that I want to get involved in entertainment somehow. There were a couple of times where I was with Michael Strahan co-hosting Michael & Kelly, and I had a blast doing it. So yeah, there’s definitely some other roles I would like to be involved with.

TheSpun: How about some food takes? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

Andrews: No.

TheSpun: Does ham belong on pizza?

Andrews: No.

TheSpun: Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Andrews: No.

