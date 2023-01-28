Q&A With Rob Gronkowski: Championship Sunday, Bounty, NFL Regrets, Boston eSports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

For the better part of 12 years, Rob Gronkowski was not only one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, he was simply one of the best pass catchers in the entire league.

With 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in his career - all up a handful coming from the steady arm of Tom Brady - "Gronk" battled his way to five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro selections, countless accolades and four Super Bowl rings.

Were it not for a slew of injuries, he might have been able to challenge the great Tony Gonzalez as the most prolific tight end of all-time. But that doesn't mean that Canton won't come calling for Gronk someday.

Now retired, Gronk is doing everything from WWE spots to sports broadcasting with movies and tons of commercials in between. His personality is as big as his 6-foot-6 frame, and he's been a natural in just about everything he's set his mind to outside of football.

We caught up with Gronk to discuss the upcoming Conference Championship Sunday, his new partnership with Bounty, his NFL career, his eSports career and more.

TheSpun: You’ve joined with Bounty for a new campaign they’re launching for the big game. Can you tell us about it?

Rob Gronkowski: I partnered up with Bounty today. Let me tell you about it man - first of all I am the Bounty MAN. I have the Bounty Suit on - I look like the packaging. The green suit, from head to toe, with the white shirt, it’s super dapper, it’s super clean as well. Being from Buffalo, I know a thing or two about what you absolutely have to have on gameday: And that’s wings, football and Bounty, my man. And you really shouldn’t have one without the other.

There’s a saying: "You can’t have football without wings, and you can’t have wings without Bounty."

TheSpun: Which non-quarterback needs to step up in the biggest way this Championship Sunday?

Gronk: I’m gonna have to say Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Unbelievable player. Wrecks havoc on QBs.

But what’s mind-blowing is that he doesn’t have a career sack in the playoffs. He’s had some great games in the playoffs - he’s a Super Bowl champion. I just don’t understand how he hasn’t had a sack. Things just must not be going in his favor. But he’s a team player. I can tell you this: He’s going to have a breakout game, he’s going to step up and have a sack or two this weekend.

TheSpun: What are you hoping to see on Super Bowl Sunday?

Gronk: I just love to see a great game that goes back and forth. One that has defensive plays, offensive plays, special teams plays. The whole game of football is impacted by all three phases. Seeing a kick return, a punt return, a defensive score, a lot of points scored on offense. I just love to see a game that goes down to the wire as well and goes down to the last seconds. Either a Hail Mary or a fourth-down play on the five-yard line where they’ve got to score a touchdown with five seconds left. I want a game that goes down to the wire.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TheSpun: You won multiple Super Bowls and appeared in several more. But do you have a favorite Super Bowl that you DIDN’T play in?

Gronk: I’m gonna go with the Super Bowl that the Patriots won, but I didn’t play in - versus the Atlanta Falcons with the 28-3 comeback. I got hurt that year, halfway through the season, I didn’t play in the playoffs and they won that game without me. That’s my favorite Super Bowl that I didn’t play in because I was still a champion.

TheSpun: What’s made you want to go into sports broadcasting since retirement as opposed to any of the other opportunities you’ve had?

Gronk: Working with those guys at FOX has been unbelievable. I love that family over there. You’ve got Terry Bradshaw, you’ve got Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, Howie Long. They’re just great guys to be around. I still wanted to be a part of that football atmosphere. I love to talk about the game of football.

I’m not a commentator though. I’m not a guy that’s going to be in the booth. I love to show my personality and I believe I can do all of that with the pregame show and the postgame show. Being an analyst I think is a great fit for my personality and knowledge of football.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TheSpun: On a more serious topic, are there any injuries you suffered during your NFL career that you’ve had to get treatment for since retiring?

Gronk: I’ve had a lot of injuries and surgeries throughout my playing days. But I’ve been staying on top of them, man. If I don’t stay on top of my body - if I’m not working out properly and putting in the right treatment, things will start nagging. I’ve had three back surgeries, I’ve had core work to make sure my core stays strong. I love getting massages to keep my body loose. So if I’m up to par, I feel good every single day.

TheSpun: Is there anything you would have done differently in your NFL career?

Gronk: Yes, I would’ve started taking care of my body during the early days of my career. From when I was about 20 years old to 24 years old I kind of had that carefree attitude of being in the NFL, not taking care of your body, not getting proper sleep or nutrition. If I could go back I would have started at a younger age of doing the right things - getting treatment right after the games, waiting two or three days (to resume working out). It feels like those things would prolong a career and prevent injuries in the long-term.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheSpun: You’ve also been getting involved with eSports recently with teams like Boston Uprising and Oxygen. Are you planning any events with the teams or the eSports fanbases in the near-future?

Gronk: My brothers and I are working with Team Oxygen, based out of the New England area. But to tell you the truth I don’t know too much about it. My brother he really loves that space, he’s very involved in it and he goes to a lot of the events as well. I actually haven’t been to an event but if the opportunity comes and I’m available, I’ll definitely pop in and see what that world’s all about.

TheSpun: Which seems more likely: Tom Brady retires this year, or Rob Gronkowski unretires this year?

Gronk: I would say the more likely scenario is Tom Brady retiring.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

