While there still isn’t clarity yet regarding a 2020 football season for the Mid-American Conference, it sounds like a fall campaign is possible. That would be great news for Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum, who still has some unfinished business he’d like to take care of.

During the 2019 season, Crum threw for 2,625 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also showcased his ability to beat defenses with his legs, as he added 707 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Later this week, the MAC will hold a meeting to vote on a 2020 season. There have been reports about the conference putting together a six-game schedule for the fall.

Even if it’s just a six-game season for Kent State, that’s more than enough time for Crum to show that he’s taken that next step at quarterback.

Crum spoke to The Spun about the conference’s original decision to postpone the season, the return of the MAC – pun intended – and being named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list.

Let’s get this interview started.

The Spun: What was your initial reaction when you heard the MAC would postpone the football season?

Dustin Crum: Initially, I was disappointed. This is what you work toward all offseason and that’s why you do what you do. Honestly, it has sucked even more the past few weeks because you initially think that everyone else will follow suit. But now you have to sit in your living room and watch other teams plays, so it’s been worst the past few weeks than initially.

The Spun: Earlier this month, there was talk about a MAC season in February. Would you play in the spring, or would you consider preparing early for the NFL?

DC: Right now, I definitely want to play. I have a lot left in me, and so do my teammates. We want to bring a MAC championship to Canton. There’s a lot left to be done. Being a competitor, I just want to get on the field.

The Spun: Have the coaches provided an update on when you might play?

DC: With everything going on right now in the fall, there’s some hope the MAC returns. As for the spring, the ballpark date was having camp in January and having a season around the middle of February. I believe the timeline would consist of eight games and a conference championship toward the end of April.

The Spun: What are your thoughts on the reports about the MAC potentially playing a six-game schedule this fall?

DC: I’m excited about it since its an opportunity to get out on the field and just play football, and would love an opportunity to compete for a conference championship.

The Spun: You were named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list along with names like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. What did it feel like to get that type of recognition?

DC: It was really cool, and it shows you’ve earned people’s respect. It’s rewarding to see work pay off and see the dividends of your labor. At the time, I wasn’t too excited about it because we weren’t going to have a season. But it’s always cool to be recognized and get put up there with guys like that.

The Spun: What was it like going against Auburn’s defense last year, which by the way was loaded with NFL talent?

DC: To be honest with you, it was awesome. To go out and play one of the best units in the country and prove that you’re able to move the ball on them was a confidence booster for us as a team. We opened that game with a 17-play drive and went right down the field on them. It was a confidence builder for us and showed us where we could get to if we continued to execute and clean up details. For me, it was eye-opening to see what we can do if we put it all together.

The Spun: Is there a current NFL QB you watch on film more than others?

DC: I wouldn’t say there’s necessarily a particular quarterback I try to model my game after. I try to pick things from different guys, whether that’d be Drew Brees’ accuracy or Tom Brady’s competitiveness. I just try to pick little things off players and implement them to my game.

The Spun: For people that aren’t sure what Dustin Crum brings to the table. What would you say?

DC: I would say I pride myself on being the most prepared player on the field every weekend. Whether it’d be through film or work through the offseason, as a quarterback you should be the most prepared and ready guy on the field on Saturday so you can lead your teammates out there.

.@Dustin_Crum14 is ELECTRIC ⚡️ We can't wait to see more of this from the 2020 Manning Award Watch List honoree! @KentStFootball I #MACtion pic.twitter.com/ns9DrrusYC — #MACtion (@MACSports) July 30, 2020

If the MAC decides to play football this fall, Crum will have a chance to lead Kent State to a conference title and boost his draft stock in the process.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.