Scottie Pippen Q&A: All-Time Five, Orange Comet, Bill Clinton, 2022-23 NBA Season

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

From the humblest of humble beginnings to the highest of highs in the NBA, Scottie Pippen has experienced it all.

Pippen was raised in Hamburg, Arkansas and attended the University of Central Arkansas for his college basketball playing career. Despite playing at an NAIA school, he was dominant enough to attract NBA attention. At the 1987 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls pounced, swinging a big trade to get him in order to pair the 6-foot-8 small forward with their all-world shooting guard, Michael Jordan.

The rest is history.

Pippen and Jordan or Jordan and Pippen - whatever you prefer to call it - became one of the most iconic NBA duos of the 1990s, famously winning six NBA titles in eight seasons once Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman joined the squad.

In 17 NBA seasons, Pippen made the playoffs in each of his first 16 seasons - 11 times with the Bulls, four times with the Portland Trail Blazers and even once with the Houston Rockets. He was a seven-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection, a 10-time All-Defensive Team selection and a two-time Olympic Gold medalist. His No. 33 Bulls jersey was retired in 2005 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

We caught up with the NBA legend to discuss his NBA career, his new partnership with Orange Comet NFT, an interesting story from ESPN's The Last Dance and what he's up to now. Orange Comet Chief Creative Officer and co-founder Dante Ferrarini joined us for the conversation.

This interview is made possible by Orange Comet.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 01: Scottie Pippen meets fans at American Express "Paints The Town Platinum" At The Chicago Bulls Game At The United Center In Chicago on April 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for American Express)

TheSpun: You’ve teamed with Orange Comet for their new “Wear” business, with both physical apparel and digital items. What made you want to get on board with this campaign right now?

Scottie Pippen: I think it’s just been a trend as of late. NFTs have been something that everyone’s been excited about and I was excited about. But I wanted to do it if I felt like it would be special, it would be outstanding, it would be trailblazing. I think my partnership has done all of that.

TheSpun (to Dante): Dante what made you want to choose Scottie to be the face of this new initiative?

Dante Ferrarini: It’s no question - forgive me for gushing - but Scottie is a worldwide legend. He’s the best of the best. We really look at these partners we have - we don’t have clients, we have partners. We engage in ventures with IP owners, whether it’s a show like The Walking Dead or an individual like Anthony Hopkins, we really try to find the best of the best out there that people personally resonate with.

When we showed our interest in Scottie it was a synergistic situation. We met with Scottie, heard what he would like to do and found joint interest there. When those interests align, that’s what makes us go forward. We’re proud to work with Scottie. I’m humbly honored to work with Scottie.

13 Dec 1996: Guard Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a game against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bulls won the game, 114-92. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

TheSpun: Sneakerheads probably want to know: Do you have a favorite sneaker that you wore while playing or just enjoyed for the design?

Pippen: I really enjoy all of my shoes. The Air Maestro line was something that people have known me from as a player. I like the shoe with the Air on the side, but I like the Air Up one that I wore. At the end of the day it was the feel of the shoe that I enjoyed mostly. It wasn’t about the outside design. It was about how it played on the basketball court.

TheSpun: Dante, were there any moments from Scottie’s career that you worked to make sure got into the NFTs?

Dante: When we look back and through Scottie’s career, I’ll tell you - we thought we have to make this collection that must appeal to sports fans. It must… We need to bring [multiple] worlds together and we thought, “How do we bring together these moments with these attachments and bring it to this audience?”

TheSpun (to Pippen): Speaking of your playing career, which was fantastic, former President Bill Clinton claimed that he watched you play at Central Arkansas while he was governor of the state. Did you ever meet him or notice him at any of the games while you were playing?

Pippen: Wow, man. That’s a stretch. I would not sit here and say he was not. I was a very popular player in the state of Arkansas in my collegiate days. If he says he watched me play in college, I won’t go against that.

TheSpun: You obviously got to play both with and against some of the all-time greats. Who would you say was the toughest opponent you ever faced on the court?

Pippen: I mean, there’s a numerous amount of players I could name but I would probably say Dominique Wilkins. I kind of caught him at the pinnacle of his career. It was a very competitive division back then, early on especially in my career.

TheSpun: People always wanna know who would make up their all-time starting 5. Do you have an all-time five in mind?

Pippen: I would take me, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and give me two of anybody.

TheSpun: Two of ANYBODY?

Pippen: You know what, I’ll take Toni Kukoc and Ron Harper. I think that’s the greatest team of all-time.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 8: Michael Jordan #23 and Scottie Pippen #33 of the Chicago Bulls huddle together against the Charlotte Hornets on May 8, 1998 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images) Kent Smith/Getty Images

TheSpun: I’ve heard the case made that those Bulls were the greatest of all-time.

Pippen: I didn’t hear the case made. We MADE the case.

TheSpun: You’re most well-known for winning 6 titles with the Bulls, but you made the playoffs 10 other times too. Were there any other years where you felt you had the goods to add a 7th title?

Pippen: Yeah. I felt that two years later when I was in Portland I felt that we had a chance to get it. I felt that opportunity kind of slip by us. That was my only chance that I felt like I had a chance to win a title.

TheSpun: Do you have any favorite athletes or sports teams that you root for these days?

Pippen: I’m a Lakers fan because of my son.

TheSpun: Any advice for Scotty Jr?

Pippen: I’ve been giving him advice his whole life. He’s made it to this point with everything that I’ve given him will serve him and he can carry on from here.

***

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.