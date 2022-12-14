Q&A With Sean Payton: Coaching Rumors, What He's Looking For In His Next Job, Partnership With Zebra Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Sean Payton shocked the NFL world this past January when he stepped down from his role with the New Orleans Saints. Although an official decision hasn't been made yet, it sounds like he'll return to coaching sooner than later.

Over the past few weeks, Payton has been linked to the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. In reality, his potential list of suitors will only expand as the offseason inches closer.

We caught up with Payton to discuss his future in the NFL, the Cowboys' outlook for the playoffs, his partnership with Zebra Technologies and more.

Payton has been a longtime advocate of Zebra Technologies. The Saints were actually one of the first teams to implement Zebra's tracking system in practice.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Zebra Technologies?

Sean Payton: So Zebra has been with the NFL for nine years. The Saints were one of those early founding teams. For me, it was training camp. It allowed me to look at distance traveled with each of my position groups and I could look for outliers just trying to reduce hamstring, soft-tissue injuries so that data was, for me, practice driven. And then, of course, there's that entertainment aspect that I know my son and fans enjoy when they're able to hear a player travels 21 miles per hour. But having been on the competition committee, I do think that the chip in the football eventually is going to help us more with crossing the goal line there. There's certain areas that that the league is looking to expand. And yet, it was an easy partnership that I became involved with nine years ago.

The Spun: You’ve been linked to the Chargers and Rams. Are those jobs you’d be interested in if they opened up?

SP: Look, it's a fair question. You can't help but read or hear some of those stories. I don't actually go looking for them. But I'll hear a report on a Sunday and there’s two things, really. Number one, I'm focused on my current job and it's impossible to look ahead, especially when these teams are still playing with coaches on their staff. I've said this before. I think people are trying to match the perfect fit, like ‘He’s got to have a franchise quarterback.’ It's not true. I don't think it's realistic either, because a lot of those places that might be open are certainly not going to have the perfect roster.

I think the most important thing is functional leadership. True ownership in the front office with the willingness to want to win and understand how to do that. I don't want to be somewhere looking back at it, saying, ‘Man.’ I know how good it was in New Orleans, and I know Mickey Loomis well as a friend and as general manager. And I know Mrs. Benson, their ownership group there. There's a reason we had success year in and year out. So I don't want to feel like handcuffed somewhere you can't win - and there are a few of those places. And so other than that, I really kind of remove myself from looking at each individual place. I'm aware of some places, and other places, maybe not as familiar.

The Spun: There's a report that came out that said maybe we shouldn’t close the door on a return to the Saints. When you stepped down, did that feel like a goodbye to New Orleans?

SP: For me, it was a break, it was a reset. It was a little bit of fatigue and burnout. It was paying more attention to my health, spending more time with family, doing a few of the things that I hadn't been able to do for a while. I know there are other ways to skin a cat. I always hear people say, ‘Well, you know, you don't have to do this.’ But the schedule that I'm familiar with and what works for me is the way it is, so it was really needing a break from from that schedule. Fortunately, I've been able to take advantage of it. It's frustrating sometimes being away. It's difficult because you aren't in the arena, but there's a racetrack down the street. I see the lights, I can smell the gasoline and I can hear the engines. And so although you lead your normal life, you're periodically looking over the trees and you know that at some point you're going to start moving in that direction again.

The Spun: Are you surprised by how quickly Dan Campbell has turned around the Lions?

SP: It's happened quick in Year 2, and yet, there's no team that has taken more licks. They've had some tough, crushing defeats and we've all heard them go into that locker room and say, ‘Keep grinding here, it's going to pay off.’ Last year, they have a field goal that bounces off the crossbar and goes in for a record-setter against Baltimore. I mean, you can't even add them all up. So their journey to where they're at now has been remarkable. And I think, man, they've really improved on offense - that's noticeable. I think they've gotten better on defense throughout the year, and they're a handful right now. I don't know that there are a lot of teams that would like to play them.

The Spun: You mentioned Caleb Williams as a generational talent. Is there a quarterback comparison for him that you like?

SP: Well, [Patrick] Mahomes has been brought up a lot with Caleb. I always want to be like, ‘Pump the brakes a little bit.’ But I think he's someone that does a great job in and out of the pocket. He seems to be able to throw the ball from a handful of different platforms. He's comfortable with some of those off-schedule throws. I think most importantly, he's good leader. He seems to have a real bright head on his shoulders. I've enjoyed watching a little bit more USC football than I normally wouldn't be able to, and he's a reason for it.

The Spun: Brock Purdy has been sensational for the 49ers over the past two weeks. What do you make of his improbable run?

SP: Listen, it's a great story, especially since it's happening with a team that's in the middle of a playoff push. I do think to his credit, they're running the ball well and they're playing good defense, but it hasn't been like he's just handing the ball off. He's made some big-time throws. So that confidence he's established early on is serving him well and the belief in his teammates. I think the two big allies for good quarterback play can be a running game and a good defense like they have. So credit to the 49ers’ coaching staff for getting him ready. All of a sudden he has this opportunity that meets this moment. I'm sure those guys just spent a ton of time on working with him in the fundamentals.

The Spun: You worked closely with Jameis Winston last season. Are you a bit disappointed with how the Saints’ quarterback situation has played out?

SP: I’ve seen it from afar like a fan and it's it's always challenging because they're trying to battle. What are they ready for now? I know Jameis wants to play, and yet, it's something as a staff you decide when you're approaching each week. What's the best way for us to win this game? There are still four games left. But, you know, clearly it's been a frustrating season for a number of players, including the quarterbacks there.

The Spun: What will be the X-factor for the Cowboys this postseason?

SP: I think they rush the passer as well as anyone right now. If they can find the running game, that's going to be huge for them. There's a good chance they’ll be a road team in the Wildcard round.

I think the three teams in the NFC that are a threat - not in any order - are Philly, Dallas and San Francisco. I'm not discounting the others - Minnesota is having a great year. You could go on with a number of other teams, but those those three teams have separated themselves. I think it'll be interesting to watch. I think the NFC very well could end up being the team that also wins the Super Bowl. At the start of the year, we were AFC driven, AFC loaded, Kansas City playing great, Buffalo is playing great, and we're seeing a few other teams make some noise in that conference. But those three in the NFC, I think they're going to be challengers.

Payton owned a 152-89 record as the head coach of the Saints. He's expected to be the top candidate for next year's hiring cycle.

