Look: Dodgers Get Major Boost Before Playoffs
Dustin May is back. The Los Angeles Dodgers are activated May off the injured list. He'll soon be making his first start since May of 2021.
May suffered a season-ending elbow injury on May 1, 2021 last season. He underwent Tommy John surgery, as a result.
The 24-year-old right-hander will make his 2022 season debut this Saturday against the Miami Marlins. A significant boost for the Dodgers as the postseason nears.
"The Dodgers activated RHP Dustin May from the 60-day injured list and designated RHP Reyes Moronta for assignment," the Dodgers announced.
Before getting injured, Dustin May was phenomenal during the 2021 season. He had a 2.74 ERA with 35 Ks in 23 innings pitched. The Dodgers are getting a great one back in the rotation.
"Dustin May makes his 2022 debut tonight. Before he got hurt in 2021, May was rolling with a 2.74 ERA with 35 Ks through 23 IP. What a huge add," a fan wrote.
May will start for the Dodgers on Saturday against the Marlins.