Look: Dodgers Get Major Boost Before Playoffs

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 01, 2022: A general stadium view during the fourth inning of a game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers against the at Dodger Stadium on May 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Dustin May is back. The Los Angeles Dodgers are activated May off the injured list. He'll soon be making his first start since May of 2021.

May suffered a season-ending elbow injury on May 1, 2021 last season. He underwent Tommy John surgery, as a result.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his 2022 season debut this Saturday against the Miami Marlins. A significant boost for the Dodgers as the postseason nears.

"The Dodgers activated RHP Dustin May from the 60-day injured list and designated RHP Reyes Moronta for assignment," the Dodgers announced.

Before getting injured, Dustin May was phenomenal during the 2021 season. He had a 2.74 ERA with 35 Ks in 23 innings pitched. The Dodgers are getting a great one back in the rotation.

"Dustin May makes his 2022 debut tonight. Before he got hurt in 2021, May was rolling with a 2.74 ERA with 35 Ks through 23 IP. What a huge add," a fan wrote.

