Look: LeBron Excited For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: (R-L) J.R. Smith and Lebron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season will get underway with a red-hot start Week 1.

On September 3, the Ohio State Buckeyes will welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a season-opening battle of college football juggernauts.

LeBron James, perhaps the most famous Ohio State fan, took to Twitter to express his excitement for this home opener at Ohio Stadium.

"What's the date of this??? Need it ASAP!!" he wrote.

This star-studded season opener will take place under the lights in Columbus. ESPN's College GameDay will be in town to preview the matchup before it kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To add more intrigue to this already exciting matchup, former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman will be leading his first regular-season game as head coach for the Fighting Irish.

Don't be surprised if you see LeBron in the house for this marquee matchup on September 3.