1 Team Is Already Trending For Juan Soto

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels shakes hands with Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals (both are wearing #44 in honor of Hank Aaron) during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

We have breaking news out of D.C. Nationals star Juan Soto has reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer.

Now, the NL East franchise is reportedly willing to entertain trade offers from around the league.

One team in particular is already trending: the New York Yankees.

It's all speculation for now, but it wouldn't surprise us at all if Soto is a Yankee at some point in his career.

"Juan Soto is only signing with one of the Dodgers, Mets, or Yankees. Nobody else will even think of offering $440 million to him," Phill said.

"If this is true, the Yankees will probably put more effort into trading for Juan Soto than paying Aaron Judge. Nobody should be untouchable," wrote Joe Randazzo.

"Juan Soto over the next 7 years > Aaron Judge over the next 7 years. If the Yankees want to present a valid reason for walking away from the post prime Judge contract a Juan Soto trade would be it," said Yankeesource.

"In case you're curious, Juan Soto has played in four games at Yankee Stadium in his career. He's hitting .267 with four hits and three home runs (including this tank in 2018)," said Max Goodman.

"Trade anything and everything for Juan Soto," wrote our own Matt Hladik.

Will Soto end up a New York Yankees?

The storied AL East ballclub has some big decisions to make.