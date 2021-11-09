13 MLB Teams Reportedly Eyeing Shortstop In Free Agency

The 2021 free agent market in Major League Baseball is loaded with shortstop talent. Five All-Stars highlight a strong group of players, so unsurprisingly a large collection of teams are interested in getting involved.

13 in fact.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, at least 13 clubs around the majors will “gauge” the shortstop market this offseason. Here’s a look at the teams that the insider named:

Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

As Heyman notes, those last two teams may come as a surprise. The Mariners have 2020 Gold Glove winner J.P Crawford on the roster and the Red Sox still have three-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts.

However, with the ability to use the top shortstops at a variety of infield positions, even Seattle and Boston will get involved in the pursuit.

These 13 teams are said at least gauging the SS market so good news for the big 5 (Seager, Correa, Story, Baez, Semien). PHI DET TEX NYY LAD LAA MIN HOU CHIC STL COL SEA BOS). The last 2 are surprising but a couple of top SS also play 2B and positional changes r always possible. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2021

Plenty of shortstops are available in free agency for the 13 interested teams to go after, but five in particular stand out as the cream of the crop. Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Javy Baez headline the class and could all be in line for huge paydays in the coming weeks.

The five players have nine All-Star Game appearances between them and are all still in the prime of their careers. Each and every one would be a massive addition to whatever organization is willing to shell out the money to sign them.

Time will tell exactly how the shortstop market shakes out in the next few weeks.