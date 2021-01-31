2 MLB Teams Named ‘Strong’ Contenders For Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz is one of the top hitters still on the free agent market. The 40-year-old is strictly a DH these days, but he can still mash.

As a result of his defensive limitations, Cruz is currently only a fit in the American League. But if the universal DH goes into effect for the 2021 season, National League teams could find themselves in need of Cruz’s bat.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, two NL teams–the Braves and Dodgers–are “strong candidates” to get involved with Cruz if the DH is put into place permanently in the Senior Circuit.

The universal DH was used during the shortened 2020 campaign, but remains a point of contention among owners and players heading into 2021. Both sides are for implementing the rule permanently, but in exchange, the owners are currently asking for concessions that the players’ union isn’t willing to make.

If there is a DH, Braves and possibly Dodgers are strong candidates to jump in on Nelson Cruz. Both teams love short deals with great players, even with high AAVs. Twins are still in contact and would love him back on a 1-year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 31, 2021

As Heyman notes, the Twins would welcome Cruz back, and why not? He’s batted over .300 in each of the last two seasons for Minnesota.

In 2019, Cruz blasted 41 home runs and drove in 108 runs. Last year, he hit 16 bombs and drove in 33 in 53 games.