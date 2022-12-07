2 Other MLB Teams Made Offers To Aaron Judge

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees waits to bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee, but the Bronx Bombers faced some stiff competition to retain their star outfielder.

For months, it was reported that the San Francisco Giants were the Yankees' main threat for Judge, who grew up in Linden, Calif. However, another franchise from the Golden State apparently got involved in the Judge bidding late.

According to ESPN"s Jeff Passan, Judge also entertained signing with the San Diego Padres.

Now, how seriously Judge considered the Padres is up for debate. Were they a legitimate option, or did he simply use them for leverage to drive up the price with the Yankees?

According to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty, San Diego's offer to Judge was worth an eyepopping $400 million.

San Diego has spent exorbitantly in recent years, signing players like Manny Machado in free agency while adding superstar Juan Soto in a trade. The Padres were also reportedly heavily interested in signing Trea Turner this offseason before he agreed to join the Philadelphia Phillies.

It makes total sense the Padres would be in on Judge, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try to make a big splash elsewhere this offseason.