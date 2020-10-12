2 Prominent Names Floated For The White Sox Job

As the MLB playoffs continue, the Chicago White Sox are looking to quickly fill the vacant manager position.

To that end, one ESPN insider floated two prominent names that could replace Rick Renteria. On Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney identified former World Series-winning managers A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora as “obvious candidates” for the position.

Hinch and Cora were fired from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox respectively for their roles in the Astros’ cheating scandal. Both were members of the now-tainted 2017 World Series team, Hinch as the manager and Cora as the bench coach.

Hinch stayed on for two more seasons after winning the title in 2017. Cora parlayed his bench work into the manager job in Boston, and led them to a World Series in 2018 – his first year at the helm.

But both coaches lost their jobs in the span of 48 hours in mid-January.

A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora two obvious candidates for a White Sox team ready to climb to the next level. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 12, 2020

Going to the White Sox and helping that clubhouse take the next step would certainly go a long way towards rebuilding their reputations.

Since winning the World Series in 2005, the White Sox have endured 10 losing seasons and made the playoffs only twice. They went a respectable 35-25 in the shortened season this year, but lost in the Wild Card Series to the Oakland Athletics.

Manager Rick Renteria was fired shortly afterwards.

Hinch or Cora could both bring new energy to the Chicago White Sox. Both are in their mid-40s and work well with their players.

Should the Chicago White Sox try to hire either A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora?