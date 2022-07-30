2 Teams Appear To Be Out Of The Juan Soto Trade Sweepstakes

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Two teams appear to be out of the running in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Per a report, the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are "presumably" out of the Soto trade sweepstakes.

"That’s two teams originally in that are presumably out now on Soto (Mariners traded best prospect in Castillo deal)," said Jon Heyman.

As the finalists dwindle down, it appears two teams are mainly in the mix: the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.

There's two other teams that can't be counted out just yet, though: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

"Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote last night that the Cardinals, Padres, Dodgers and Rangers are among the teams generally viewed as those best positioned to pull off the blockbuster," said Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. "That wasn’t a comprehensive list of clubs with interest, although Jim Bowden of the Athletic tweets this evening that only four clubs remain in the market. Bowden adds that the Padres and Cardinals are among that group of four, but the identities of the other two teams remain unknown. To be clear, it’s not a certainty that no one besides St. Louis, San Diego, Los Angeles and Texas is still in the mix."

The saga rolls on.