2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week.

On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto.

Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots for Soto.

“The expectation of rival executives is the Nationals are going to trade Soto,” Olney said, via NESN. “The two most, I think, invested teams in this chase might turn out to be the San Diego Padres, who are a win-now team. How much fun would (Fernando) Tatís (Jr.) and Soto and (Manny) Machado be in their lineup? And the Toronto Blue Jays, who desperately need a left-handed hitter in the middle of that very right-handed lineup.”

Olney recently revealed that a trade involving Soto is expected to happen before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Soto will need a new contract regardless of where he ends up. He recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals.

At 23 years old, Soto is already considered one of the best sluggers in baseball. As a result, the Nationals will want a massive haul in a potential blockbuster deal.

We'll continue to provide updates on Soto's situation as the trade deadline inches closer.