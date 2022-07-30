2 Teams Have Emerged As "Frontrunners" For Juan Soto Trade

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

With the MLB trade deadline just three days away, fans around the country want to know where Juan Soto will end up.

The Washington Nationals started entertaining calls for Soto once he declined a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

Though a trade isn't imminent at this time, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed which teams are considered frontrunners.

During an appearance on FS1, Rosenthal said the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are at the top of the list.

"The perceived frontrunners are the Padres and the Cardinals," Rosenthal said. "The Padres are a team, we've seen this before under general manager A.J. Preller, they are extremely aggressive and they have prospects, no doubt. Preller would love to get Soto to go with [Fernando] Tatis, [Manny] Machado and that excellent rotation."

The Padres have been mentioned throughout these sweepstakes.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Buster Olney said that some rival executives believe San Diego might land Soto before the deadline.

Soto, 23, is under team control through the 2024 season. He's batting .243 this season with 20 home runs and 45 RBIs.