2 Teams Reportedly Will 'Explore' Trading For Juan Soto

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

If the Washington Nationals look to trade Juan Soto, both New York teams will try to bring him to the Big Apple.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Mets and Yankees will attempt to acquire the Washington Nationals outfielder. However doing so won't be easy.

Heyman's source compared the looming Soto situation to another major trade saga, saying the situation will be "be like Kevin Durant."

The NBA superstar has requested a trade, but the Brooklyn Nets have had trouble finding an acceptable package befitting such an elite talent.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Nationals will consider moving Soto after the 23-year-old rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension. But there's no urgency to do so before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, as the All-Star remains under contract through the 2024 season.

While Mets owner Steve Cohen has the deep pockets and willingness to spend over the luxury tax, building a trade package for Soto will be difficult. Heyman said the Nationals would be reluctant to trade Soto to a division competitor, but the same wouldn't apply to first baseman Josh Bell and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Yet according to SNY's Andy Martino, Washington sees the Mets "as one of a few teams that can match up" for a deal. They would likely have to anchor a proposal with some combination of top prospects Francisco Alvarez, Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio.

As the Yankees face the possibility of losing MVP candidate Aaron Judge to free agency this offseason, they could pursue a new face of the franchise. They have three high-end prospects in outfielder Jasson Dominguez and shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

However, Heyman doesn't see either New York team as the most likely landing spot. He identified the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres as speculative favorites to land Soto.

Even in a down season for his sky-high standards, Soto has 20 home runs and a .902 OPS at the All-Star break. Bringing the generational talent to New York would be a monumental move for either organization.