2-Time All-Star Chris Archer Makes Free Agency Decision

Chris Archer is officially off the market. On Tuesday afternoon, the two-time All-Star pitcher signed a deal with a familiar franchise.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays have signed Archer to a one-year deal that will be worth $6.5 million. This will be Archer’s second stint in Tampa.

The Rays had Archer for seven seasons before trading him to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. That trade allowed Tampa Bay to build a title-contending roster this past season.

Now, the Rays will add Archer back in the fold with the hope that he can revitalize his career.

Rays and Chris Archer in agreement on 1-year $6.5M deal, pending physical @Ken_Rosenthal 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2021

Archer was one of the most feared pitchers in the league during his tenure with the Rays, owning a 3.69 ERA and throwing a total of 1,146 strikeouts.

The move from Tampa to Pittsburgh never worked for Archer, who owned a career-low 5.19 ERA during the 2019 season. He then missed the entire 2020 season due to surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Pittsburgh chose to decline Archer’s club option for the 2021 season, allowing him to become a free agent for the first time in his career. That move opened the door for Tampa Bay to acquire the 32-year-old pitcher.

We’ll see if Archer can rediscover his All-Star form now that he’s back with the Rays.