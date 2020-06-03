2-Time All-Star Pitcher Will Miss 2020 Season After Surgery

If there is a 2020 MLB season, it will be played without at least one two-time All-Star pitcher.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that starting pitcher Chris Archer underwent surgery to treat neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS). As a result, he will not be cleared to return to the mound until at least 2021.

“Yesterday, Chris Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome,” the Pirates said in a statement. “Archer is projected to return to full competition for the 2021 season.”

Before joining the Pirates, Archer played six-and-a-half seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2013 and fifth in the Cy Young voting in 2015. Archer earned All-Star honors in 2015 and 2017 en route to leading Major League Baseball in starts.

Pittsburgh acquired Archer in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2018. The Pirates gave up Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz to bring him into the fold.

But Archer’s blockbuster move to Pittsburgh hasn’t exactly been what the Pirates were hoping from him. After going 3-3 in ten starts following the trade, he had the worst year of his career in 2019.

Archer started 23 games but went 3-9 with a career-worst 5.19 ERA in 2019. The Pirates finished 69–93, last place in the NL Central.

Many fans already consider the trade one of the worst in team history, and among the worst in baseball history.

Sadly, treating TOS isn’t going to make Archer’s return to form any easier. Matt Harvey is decent proof of that.