2-Time MLB All-Star Reportedly Arrested For DUI

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Friday morning for driving under the influence.

Per a report from CBS46, Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. on Friday.

This is the second season in a row where Ozuna has been arrested. In May 2021, he was arrested and charged with felony assault.

Sandy Springs Police said they witnessed Ozuna grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against the wall. The two-time All-Star was ultimately suspended 20 games for violating the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Although this situation is still fluid, Ozuna could be suspended for his recent arrest.

The Braves have not yet released a statement on Ozuna's arrest.

In 107 games this season, Ozuna is batting .214 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Ozuna has been with the Braves since 2020. He signed a four-year, $64 million contract in 2021.