3 MLB Teams Have Shown Interest In Freddie Freeman

Most of the top free agents have already come off the board, but All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has not yet signed a new contract. While there’s a strong chance he’ll return to the Atlanta Braves, there are a few others teams in the mix for his services.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees could all be in play for Freeman.

As for when a decision might be made, Morosi hinted at Freeman potentially signing a new deal this Wednesday.

“Freddie Freeman is the superstar free agent to watch today,” Morosi tweeted on Wednesday. “While many have expected him to return to Atlanta, the Yankees and Dodgers are among the teams with interest, as Jon Heyman has noted. Freeman also could fit the Red Sox.”

Freeman has been the heart and soul of the Braves for nearly a decade, so it would be odd to see him put on another uniform.

On the other hand, Freeman is 32 years old and could be searching for one last massive extension. With at least four teams interested in him, a bidding war could break out.

Last season, Freeman had a .300 batting average with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. Overall, he’s a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.