3 Teams Mentioned For MLB Star Carlos Correa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 03: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates after making a catch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 03, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The sweepstakes for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa are heating up. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there at least three teams in the mix for Correa's services.

Heyman said the Giants, Twins and Cubs are among the teams "in on" Correa this offseason.

Correa spent the 2022 season with the Twins, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

There's a very good chance that Correa will receive a lucrative deal in free agency. Fellow shortstops Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner already secured long-term contracts.

Bogarts received an 11-year, $280 million contract from the Padres. The Phillies, meanwhile, signed Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

It's interesting that Heyman didn't mention the Yankees as a suitor. Buster Olney said on 95.7 The Game that he could see New York pursue Correa.

"The team I'm watching at the moment -- the Yankees," Olney said. "Because I'm definitely picking up a lot of vibes there that yeah they signed Aaron Judge to that $360 million deal, but they're working on something big."

Correa, 28, is a former Rookie of the Year who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. He was a key contributor for the Astros during their World Series run in 2017.

It'll be fascinating to see which team signs Correa this offseason.