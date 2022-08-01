3 Teams Reportedly Made 'Serious Offers' For Shohei Ohtani

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros bench after the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly decided they won't be trading two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, despite the fact they might not be able to afford him this offseason and Ohtani could end up walking away for nothing.

With that being said, three MLB teams reportedly had "serious offers" on the table for Ohtani.

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, those three teams are New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.

The Angels keeping Shohei Ohtani around is understandable. He's the most valuable player in baseball and sells tickets. But make no mistake: this probably isn't a winning strategy by the AL West ball club.

The Angels are currently 43-59 and 23.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros and fourth in the AL West. They're not going to make the postseason, despite having two of the best players in baseball in Ohtani and Mike Trout.

At some point or another, the Angels have to realize the current roster simply isn't the winning ticket to the postseason. But we guess that realization won't come to fruition this offseason.