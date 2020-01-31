On Friday morning, three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson announced his retirement. He spent 16 years in the MLB and played for seven different franchises.

Granderson was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the third round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft. After spending a few seasons getting used to the speed of the game, he finally found a nice role for himself in the Motor City.

Following the 2009 season, the Tigers shipped Granderson to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster trade. The best season of his career took place in 2011 when he totaled 41 home runs and 119 RBI in the Bronx.

Even though Granderson’s tenure with the Yankees didn’t last nearly as long as the fans hoped it would, he did remain in the Big Apple, but instead moved over to the New York Mets.

Granderson’s career then included stints with the Blue Jays, Brewers, Dodgers and Marlins. In his retirement announcement he thanked each franchise that he suited up for.

“I’m eternally grateful to every team and every city I’ve had the opportunity to call “home.” Detroit, New York (both the Bronx and Queens), Los Angeles, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami, and of course, my hometown of Chicago,” Granderson said in his statement. “It is these communities that allowed me to take my Grand Kids Foundation to new heights and use my platform for positive change.”

Here’s the full statement from Granderson:

It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020

Granderson will finish his MLB career with a .249 career average, 344 home runs and 937 RBI.

Although his impact on the diamond was certainly great, what really made Granderson special was his charitable work off the field.

Congratulations to Granderson on an All-Star career in the MLB.