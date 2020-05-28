3-Time MLB All-Star Outfielder Reportedly Being Released

With the MLB season still on hold for the foreseeable future, the Seattle Mariners made a major announcement this afternoon. In order to cut cost during this time, the team has released over 30 minor leaguers.

The Mariners did commit to paying the $400 stipend to all the holdovers through the season, but the reality is this is a tough day for minor-league players around the league.

It turns out that one of the players that Seattle released today happened to be a former All-Star outfielder. According to Jon Heyman, the Mariners cut Carlos Gonzalez this afternoon.

Gonzalez signed with the Mariners back in February. He was considered a long shot to make the Opening Day roster, but it’s still shocking to see his name pop up on the transaction feed on Thursday.

Carlos Gonzalez is one of the players the Mariners are releasing — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 28, 2020

At this stage in his career, Gonzalez doesn’t have too much to offer at the plate. His best days are clearly behind him.

In 45 games last season, the former Silver Slugger had three homers and 10 RBI. That’s a huge decline from his 2o15 season with the Colorado Rockies, when he finished the year with 40 homers and 97 RBI.

Teams aren’t in the market right now for another bat, especially when owners aren’t even sure how much they’ll have to pay their current players.

Unfortunately, it might be a while until baseball fans see CarGo on the diamond again.