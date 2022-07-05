4 Fans Struck By Bullets At MLB Ballpark On Monday

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 29: A general view during the Oakland Athletics game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Four people were wounded after getting shot at Oakland Coliseum on Monday night.

The Oakland Athletics released a statement saying they're investigating the shooting that took place after the post-game fireworks show. Officers said three people were "struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland."

Another victim later went to a local hospital. The A's said all four people suffered "non-life-threatening injuries."

According to The Mercury News, one victim was an 11-year-old boy.

Per the statement, the Oakland Police Department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This wasn't the only instance of gun violence in the United States on Independence Day. At least six people were killed in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A shooting also took place during a fireworks show Monday night in Philadelphia.

According to CBS News, at least 220 people were killed and close to 570 wounded as a result of gun violence over the weekend.