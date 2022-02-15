4 MLB Players Testified They Received Drugs From Ex-Employee

Earlier Tuesday morning, veteran MLB pitcher Matt Harvey admitted to using cocaine during his testimony at former Angels communications director Eric Kay’s trial.

Kay faces two felony charges related to the 2019 tragic death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. He is accused of distributing fentanyl to Skaggs. The former Angels pitcher was found dead in a hotel room while on a team road trip in Texas in June 2019.

During his testimony, Harvey also admitted to receiving oxycodone pills from Kay. He’s not alone either. According to a new report, four former Angels players say they received oxycodone from Kay.

Harvey along with fellows pitchers Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron all admitted to receiving drugs.

Here’s more, via the Associated Press:

After saying he was subpoenaed and would have used his Fifth Amendment right not to testify without immunity, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs. Morin and Cron testified to longer periods of getting oxycodone from Kay, while Bedrosian said he received three or four pills once and gave the rest back after taking one and not liking the way it made him feel.

Of the four players, Cron is the only one on a current roster. The other three pitchers are currently free agents.

During the trial, defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he ever asked Skaggs to be careful.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Tuesday was the fifth full day of testimony in the trial.