4-Time MLB All-Star Outfielder Announces He’s Retiring

Hunter Pence celebrates a play.LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 15: Hunter Pence #8, Chase d'Arnaud #2 and Brandon Belt #9 of the San Francisco Giants react as Andrew McCutchen #22 comes home after a three run homerun to tie the game 3-3 with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, one of the most recognizable names in Major League Baseball announced his time on the diamond has come to an end.

Hunter Pence took to Twitter this afternoon to announce his retirement. The longtime San Francisco Giants outfielder decided it was the right time to walk away from the game.

Pence, 37, last played for the Giants this season, but struggled to make much of an impact. San Francisco eventually designated Pence for assignment and released him just a few days later.

After a month on the open market, the outfielder decided it was time to retire.

“Nothing can really prepare you for this part of your career when you have to say: I am retiring from baseball. Forever thankful and Gr8ful,” he said on Twitter.

Pence walks way from the game was a four-time All-Star, with his latest appearance coming in 2019. He started his MLB career with the Houston Astros after the team picked him in the second round of the 2004 MLB draft.

After short stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pence found a home in San Francisco. He helped the Giants to two World Series titles during his seven seasons with the team.

Pence had a resurgent season with the Texas Rangers in 2019 before eventually landing back in San Francisco. After a tough season in 2020, the four-time All-Star is hanging up his cleats.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.