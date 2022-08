NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: A detail of the sun shinning through the facade atop the stadium as the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A longtime MLB pitcher and four-time All-Star is calling it a career.

Dillon Betances, a four-time All-Star relief pitcher, has decided to retire from the game.

The former Yankees and Mets pitcher had most recently been in camp with the Dodgers.

Betances, 34, has decided to call it a career.

During his peak years, Betances was one of the best relief pitchers in all of baseball.

Best of luck in retirement.