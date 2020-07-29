Jose Reyes has officially announced his retirement from baseball after 16 seasons at the MLB level.

Reyes, who debuted with the New York Mets in 2003, last played in the majors in 2018. He spent last year out of baseball, and has now decided to call it a career.

“As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game,” Reyes wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank God for all my blessings.”

Reyes suited up for the Mets from 2003-11, making the All-Star team four times and winning the NL batting title in his final season. He headed to Miami to play for the Marlins in 2012 before a two-plus year stint with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Reyes finished the 2015 season with the Colorado Rockies. Following a suspension for domestic violence, he completed his career back where he started, playing for the Mets from 2016-18.

Not surprisingly, Reyes took time to shout out the Mets and their fans in his retirement announcement.

“Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get, but I can’t imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world,” he wrote.

In 1,877 MLB games, Reyes slashed .283/.334/.427 with 1,180 runs scored, 145 home runs, 719 RBI and 517 stolen bases.