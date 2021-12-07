The Spun

5 Names Getting Mentioned For Mets Manager Job

Mets and Marlins players observe a moment of silence.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins stand in a moment of silence prior to the start of the game at Citi Field on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Several sporting leagues across the nation are postponing their schedules as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Even with the ongoing lockout, MLB teams are able to hire managers or other coaching staff members. The New York Mets are still looking for someone to lead them in 2022.

The team already made a splash in the first wave of free agency before the lockout began, signing Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Max Scherzer. Now, they need to find out who will be managing those guys, and reportedly, have five candidates in mind.

According to various reports, those candidates are: former longtime MLB manager Buck Showalter, ex-Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus, Pirates bench coach and former Major League utility man Don Kelly, Astros bench coach and onetime Yankees assistant Joe Espada, and current Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.

The interview process began yesterday. MLB insider Jon Heyman says the team isn’t in a rush to make a decision, and added that a “mystery candidate” could emerge at some point.

New York is looking to replace Luis Rojas, who was let go after posting a 77-85 record in 2021. Rojas, who also managed the Mets to a 26-34 mark during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, has since been hired by the Yankees as their new third base coach.

The Mets will enter 2022 looking to snap a five-year postseason hiatus after back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.