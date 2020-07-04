Five-time All-Star veteran pitcher David Price has announced he won’t be playing this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused players to think twice about the 2020 season. After a a few months of postponement, MLB announced the 2020 season will commence later this month. As a result, baseball was forced to shorten the season to 60 games.

The Dodgers are the clear favorite to win the World Series this year thanks to their blockbuster off-season trade with the Red Sox. Los Angeles acquired Mookie Betts and David Price in exchange for several Dodgers players, including outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Price was expected to make an immediate impact for the Dodgers this season. But the veteran left-hander has announced he won’t be playing baseball this year in the best interest of his family’s health. Check out Price’s announcement in the tweet below.

“Dear Dodgers Nation,” Price wrote on Twitter. “After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season.”

David Price struggled in 2019, going 7-5 in 22 starts for the Red Sox, posting a 4.28 ERA. He isn’t far removed from one of the best seasons of his career, though. Price went 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA en route to Boston’s World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Alex Wood will have to step up this season in David Price’s absence.