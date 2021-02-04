6-Time All-Star Felix Hernandez Signs Deal For 2021

Felix Hernandez is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, but the former Cy Young winner isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Baltimore Orioles are signing Hernandez to a minor league deal. He’ll earn $1 million if he makes the team.

Hernandez, 35, has spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners. Over the course of his time with the franchise, ‘King Felix’ owned a 3.42 ERA and had 2,524 strikeouts. He had the best ERA in the MLB twice during that span and made the All-Star Game a total of six times.

Sources: Felix Hernandez is signing with Baltimore. Minor league deal.

The Atlanta Braves signed Hernandez prior to the start of last season, but he ultimately decided to opt out due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Hernandez struggled during the 2019 season, as he had a career-worst 6.40 ERA in 15 starts. Many people around the baseball world were wondering if he would retire.

There isn’t much left for Hernandez to accomplish at this stage in his career other than win a World Series. That probably won’t happen on the Orioles since they’re still rebuilding, but it’ll be a great comeback story if he’s able to make the main roster.

We’ll find out in Spring Training if Hernandez still has what it takes to pitch at a high level in the MLB.