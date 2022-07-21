7 Teams Have Reportedly Made Offers For Juan Soto

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 10: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals runs to third against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park on July 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images) Brett Davis/Getty Images

Less than two weeks before the MLB trade deadline, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is the biggest name potentially available.

The Nationals made the decision to field offers for Soto last weekend after the young slugger turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract. From a talent perspective, all 29 other MLB teams should be interested in two-time All-Star.

In reality though, only a select number of organizations can even entertain the idea of acquiring Soto from a financial and prospect perspective. According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, seven teams have already made preliminary offers.

They are the Yankees and Mariners in the American League and the Mets, Cardinals, Dodgers, Padres and Giants in the National League.

It is important to note that this doesn't mean other teams aren't involved or won't be getting in the mix soon.

It's not surprising to see these franchises listed though, as all are in playoff contention and all except the Mariners are in the top half of the league in payroll.

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2. For now, Soto will suit up for the Nationals this weekend in Arizona.