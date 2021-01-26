The Spun

A ‘Mystery Team’ Has Been Identified For Justin Turner

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney Pogue, look on after the teams 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By all accounts, the Los Angeles Dodgers want to bring back third baseman Justin Turner, but the defending champs have some competition.

Reports indicate Turner has four suitors, including LA. The Toronto Blue Jays have also been mentioned, along with two proverbial “mystery” teams.

Now, thanks to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, we have a name for one of those unknown teams: the Milwaukee Brewers.

Turner slashed .307/.400/.460 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 42 games in 2020. After a slow start (2-for-18) in the first two rounds of the postseason, Turner came alive in the NLCS and World Series.

In those final two playoff series, Turner was 15-for-50 at the plate with six doubles, three home runs, 11 runs scored and three RBI. He helped Los Angeles win its first World Series title since 1988.

In Turner’s last full season (2019), he slashed .290/.372/.509 with 27 homers, 80 runs scored and 67 RBI.


