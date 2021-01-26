A ‘Mystery Team’ Has Been Identified For Justin Turner

By all accounts, the Los Angeles Dodgers want to bring back third baseman Justin Turner, but the defending champs have some competition.

Reports indicate Turner has four suitors, including LA. The Toronto Blue Jays have also been mentioned, along with two proverbial “mystery” teams.

Now, thanks to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, we have a name for one of those unknown teams: the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers are one of two mystery teams showing interest in Justin Turner. Dodgers, Jays and one more mystery contender are in the derby. Turner will only consider contenders but has a final 4. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 26, 2021

Turner slashed .307/.400/.460 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 42 games in 2020. After a slow start (2-for-18) in the first two rounds of the postseason, Turner came alive in the NLCS and World Series.

In those final two playoff series, Turner was 15-for-50 at the plate with six doubles, three home runs, 11 runs scored and three RBI. He helped Los Angeles win its first World Series title since 1988.

In Turner’s last full season (2019), he slashed .290/.372/.509 with 27 homers, 80 runs scored and 67 RBI.