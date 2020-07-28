A ‘Temporary’ Decision On The Marlins’ Season Has Been Made

The Miami Marlins’ 2020 season has been put on hold as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak in its ranks.

Currently, at least 17 members of the Marlins’ organization have tested positive for COVID-19 after four more positive tests today. The team played in Philadelphia over the weekend but had its home games against the Baltimore Orioles postponed last night and tonight.

Miami was supposed to close out another two-game set in Baltimore on Thursday before coming home to host the Washington Nationals. However, none of those games are going to happen.

Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish broke the news of the Marlins’ season being halted.

The Miami Marlins 2020 season at least temporarily, has been paused. This will allow the team to continue to monitor health and safety of players. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 28, 2020

As of now, it looks like at least a week before Miami can get back on the field. In the meantime, the Phillies might need to continue quarantining as a team, though right now no players have tested positive for the virus.

If both teams need to sit out, MLB’s reported plan could be to have the Yankees and Orioles play each other this week instead, with the two AL East rivals swapping out a future series to make up their games against Miami and Philadelphia.

All of this is quite fluid right now, as the league continues to decide monitor the situation with the Marlins.