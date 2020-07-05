Aaron Boone Announces Update On Yankees P Masahiro Tanaka

Following the terrifying blow to the head that Yankees star pitcher Masahiro Tanaka suffered this weekend, Aaron Boone has provided a new update.

In a statement, the Yankees manager announced that Tanaka checked clear for concussion-like symptoms. The two-time All-Star pitcher underwent a CT scan, which came up negative for damage, and passed a variety of tests at the hospital.

“Masa had concussion-like symptoms that have since dissipated. He went through a battery of tests at the hospital; everything checked out well,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Sunday. “He had a CT scan, and it’s negative. He’s still there. They’re going to keep them for a couple more hours just to be safe, but we expect him to be released this evening. I would say right now he’s doing well.”

Tanaka has since been released from the hospital and took to Twitter to alleviate fans’ concerns. He said that he’s “all good” and looks forward to getting back on the mound.

“I appreciate all the support,” Tanaka wrote. “I feel it a bit right now, but I’m all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words!”

I appreciate all the support. I feel it a bit right now, but I’m all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words! — 田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA (@t_masahiro18) July 5, 2020

Tanaka took a line drive to the head from Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday. Stanton knows firsthand just how bad those kinds of hits can be.

As much as Tanaka may want to get back on the mound, being 100-percent healthy is the top priority. Major League Baseball won’t let him play again until he’s completely symptom free.