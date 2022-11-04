Aaron Boone Asked If Last Meeting With Aaron Judge Felt Like 'Goodbye'

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets Aaron Judge #99 before Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) New York Yankees/Getty Images

After the Yankees were eliminated by the Astros in the ALCS, manager Aaron Boone had a conversation with All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge in his office.

Speaking to the media Friday, Boone was asked if his last conversation with Judge felt like a goodbye. As you'd expect, he hopes that's not the case.

"I hope not. Look, we had a nice conversation in my office at the end of the night. I think most of you know how I feel about him, how much appreciation I have for our relationship and how it's grown over the years," Boone said. "Of course I hope he's back and a Yankee forever. I can't think of a better guy that you'd want to be leading your team and organization. Hopefully, that all works now. But my conversations with him now are just communicating with him through the winter and hoping it works out."

Judge is considered the top free agent for the 2022-23 offseason.

The Yankees would obviously love to retain Judge, who finished the 2022 season with a .311 batting average, 62 home runs and 131 RBI.

Not only is Judge a phenomenal player on the field, he's considered the unofficial captain of the Yankees. Losing him in free agency would be a devastating blow to the franchise.

It doesn't matter if he's playing in the Bronx or somewhere else next season, Judge will be making a ton of money in 2023.