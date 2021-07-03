The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Has Blunt Comment About Team’s Struggles

A closeup of Aaron Boone at a Yankee game.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees’ struggles continued on Saturday afternoon, as they dropped their series opener against the New York Mets. Following the 8-3 loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media about the team’s disappointing start to the 2021 season.

During his postgame press conference, Boone was asked if it’s embarrassing for the Yankees to be just one game over .500 through the first half of the season. He was as honest as he could be without putting his players on blast.

“It’s frustrating. We’re all pissed off about it, obviously. We’ve set a much higher bar in there, and we haven’t, to this point, lived up to that,” Boone said. “We have to turn it around in a big time way if we’re going to get to be the team we want to be. But it’s certainly been frustrating to this point, and I know guys are upset and not OK with it.”

Boone also mentioned that his players understand they need to be better moving forward.

As of right now, New York is 10 games behind Boston for first place in the AL East. That’s unacceptable for a team that so much talent on its roster.

What really stings for the Yankees is that their struggles can’t just be traced back to one problem. One day their lineup doesn’t show up, and then the next day their bullpen implodes.

The Yankees have a doubleheader tomorrow against the Mets. We’ll find out then if they can get back in the win column.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.