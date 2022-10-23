Aaron Boone Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Yankees' Game 3 Performance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros continue to own the New York Yankees in the postseason.

On Saturday, the Astros pitched a three-hit shutout to take a 3-0 series lead over the Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the offense's struggles during his postgame press conference. He tried his best to field questions about the team's latest slump.

"Obviously, a frustrating day," Boone said. "Felt like we had some pitches with [Cristian] Javier to do some things with it, but just fouled some pitches off. I thought there were some good at-bats sprinkled in there, but obviously not able to mount enough."

The Yankees have scored just four runs through the first three games of the ALCS. It's going to be impossible to beat the Astros in a seven-game series if the offense continues to stay silent.

With the Yankees facing a die-or-die situation in Game 4, Boone told reporters, "We've got to find a way right now."

The Astros and Yankees will square off at 7:07 p.m. ET this Sunday.