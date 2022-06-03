Aaron Boone Has Promising Update On Yankees Star Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees flips the bat after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was Stanton's 300th in the Major Leagues. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Last week, the New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list because of ankle inflammation. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone provided an update on the All-Star slugger.

Boone told reporters that Stanton could be back in the lineup as early as this weekend.

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 10-day injured list. They never really expected this to be a long recovery period for him.

If Stanton does return to action this weekend, he'd provide a huge boost to their lineup. Prior to missing time, he was batting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

Earlier this week, Boone revealed that Stanton will return to the outfield once he's back to 100 percent. He won't be used exclusively as a designated hitter.

"I view him similar to how we’ve used him through the season,’’ Boone said, via the New York Post. “I’ve already talked about that with him and I think we’re on the same page.”

The Yankees still own the best record in the MLB, and that's with Stanton missing over a week of action. His return should should only help the Bronx Bombers.