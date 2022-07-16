Aaron Boone Has Unfortunate Update On All-Star Pitcher

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 04: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees makes a mound visit against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 04, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was been officially placed on the 15-day injured list with a low grade lat strain.

On Saturday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Severino.

Boone revealed that Severino is not expected to throw for two weeks. If that's true, his stint on the injured last will last a bit longer than 15 days.

In 16 starts this season, Severino has a 5-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and 95 strikeouts.

Severino isn't the only pitcher on the Yankees nursing an injury at the moment. Boone added that Miguel Castro will not throw for four weeks.

Castro has been dealing with shoulder discomfort for some time.

Fortunately for the Yankees, the All-Star break is just around the corner. That'll give Castro and Severino some time to make progress in their rehabs.

The Yankees still have the best record in the MLB at 62-28.