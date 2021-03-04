Report: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Released From Hospital

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees made a pretty scary announcement about manager Aaron Boone. He took a leave of absence, and was hospitalized to have a pacemaker put in.

The 47-year old former Major Leaguer suffered from “mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath,” over the last six-to-either weeks. After a checkup, it was determined that he had a low heart rate, which led to the decision to use a pacemaker.

After a night at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Boone has now been released. The team is currently in the city for spring training, ahead of the 2012 MLB season.

It is not yet clear when he could return to the team, but it is a good sign that the stay was so short. Hopefully this doesn’t continue to impact him moving forward.

Aaron Boone, a former Yankees All-Star in 2003, took over as manager in 2018. He is 236-148 in three years, with over 100 wins in each of his first two seasons, and three playoff berths. The Yankees are 11-10 in the postseason under Boone, with a trip to the ALCS in 2019.

In his statement, he referenced the open heart surgery that he had in 2009, ahead of his final year as a Major League player.

The team lost a Spring Training game to the Philadelphia Phillies today, 15-0. They face the Detroit Lions on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

The New York Yankees open their 2021 regular season in the Bronx, hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game game series from April 1-4 to begin the year.

