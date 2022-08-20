Aaron Boone Makes His Thoughts On Yankees Skid Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Rays won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' struggles continued on Friday night, losing 4-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays at home.

During the first half of the season, the Yankees were nearly unstoppable. In August, however, their bats have gone silent.

Since Aug. 6, the Bronx Bombers have suffered five shutout losses. That's something manager Aaron Boone can't tolerate any longer.

"We should be ticked off right now and we need to start playing better. Plain and simple," Boone said in his postgame press conference Friday.

Even though Boone is really frustrated with the way his team has performed over the past few weeks, he's still confident in his players.

"You pour a lot into trying to shake hands at the end of the day, and we've been able to do that on balance on a really high clip this year. We've hit a rough patch and we've got to dig ourselves out," Boone added, via ESPN. "We can sit here, and I can keep answering questions and talk about it ... but we've got to go do it. And the good news is we've got all the pieces in that room to do that. I know that's coming. I know it's going to happen, but it really sucks going through it."

All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton could return to the Yankees' lineup fairly soon. That would give them a much-needed boost, that's for sure.

In the meantime, the Yankees will need DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and the rest of their lineup to get things rolling in the right direction.

The Yankees will be back in action this afternoon against the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.