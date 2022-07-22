Aaron Boone Not Worried About Yankees Struggles vs. Astros

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball this season except when they're facing the Houston Astros.

On Thursday, the Yankees lost a doubleheader to the Astros. Overall, New York has a 2-5 record against Houston this season.

Following the doubleheader, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the team's struggles against the Astros.

Even though Boone's team has not been very good against one of its biggest rivals, he understands that winning in October is all that matters right now.

"The narrative isn't going to change until you beat them in the playoffs, if that day comes. We beat them four out of six last year, and they didn't hold leads - where did that get us? I understand it's a big story," Boone said. "I understand the season we're in. It's not going to matter unless it's October. If we happen to come back here in October we're going to show up. We're going to expect to win. We think we're really good. They're really good. Don't overstate this."

The Yankees' only two wins against the Astros this season came in walk-off fashion.

If the Yankees and Astros meet in the playoffs, there'll be a lot of pressure on Boone's squad to finally get over this hurdle.