Aaron Boone Provides Injury Updates For Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge celebrating after a win.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 7-2 to win the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

This season hasn’t been very kind to the New York Yankees, but help could be on the way as they try to make a playoff push. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone provided injury updates on Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Judge has missed time due to a right calf strain. It’s the second time this season he’s been on the injured list because of this lower-body issue. Prior to the injury, Judge had a .292 average, nine home runs and 20 RBI.

As for Stanton, the right-handed slugger has been out for over a month because of a hamstring strain. The former NL MVP looked poise for a bounce-back season back in August, but this injury has been a major setback.

Fortunately for the Yankees, it sounds like both sluggers are almost back to 100 percent. Boone told reporters today there’s “a good chance” Judge and Stanton return to the lineup by next weekend.

Right now, the Yankees own the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. However, the Orioles and Tigers aren’t too far behind in the standings.

While the latest updates on Judge and Stanton are promising, the Bronx Bombers don’t expect to have James Paxton back in the rotation before the end of the regular season.

Even though New York hasn’t met its expectations this season, Judge and Stanton returning to the team next weekend would give the offense a much-needed boost. And who knows, it might just be enough to help the Yankees make a playoff run this October.

