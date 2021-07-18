Aaron Boone Reacts To Fan Throwing Ball At Red Sox Player

After a string of bad fan behavior marred the early part of the NBA playoffs, a patron attending Saturday’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox brought the antics into Major League Baseball.

Prior to the start of the 6th inning, a fan at Yankee Stadium threw a baseball at Red Sox left-fielder Alex Verdugo and hit him in the back. Verdugo had just tossed the ball into the outfield seats, aiming for a young fan in a Boston jersey, but a Yankees supporter intercepted the throw and sent the ball back onto the field.

Verdugo was understandably upset and began to exchange words with the section of fans before Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled his team off the field. The game eventually resumed, but inclement weather ended the rivalry contest after the sixth inning, giving the Yankees a 3-1 victory.

But New York manager Aaron Boone wasn’t completely pleased after his team’s first win over the Red Sox this season. He took time during his postgame press conference to blast the fan that threw the ball at Verdugo.

“That’s my understanding, that someone threw a ball and hit him point-blank from behind. It’s awful and embarrassing, unacceptable,” Boone told reporters, per a clip shared by SNY. “My understanding is they did catch the guy. Hopefully, he’s in jail right now. Yeah, it’s just a bad situation. If I was Alex Cora, I would have done the same thing as far as going out and getting his guys off the field. There’s zero place for that in this great game, in this great rivalry. Players should never feel like they ever have to worry about anything like that. So, you know, I already reached out to Alex Cora, just apologized, and to Alex Verdugo. That’s just a terrible, bad, sad situation and sorry about that.”

Aaron Boone sounds off on the Yankee fan who hit Alex Verdugo with a ball: "There's zero place for that in this great game and in this great rivalry. Players should never feel like they have to worry about anything like that." pic.twitter.com/MNO8nd8zTA — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 18, 2021

Boone’s message is encouraging to hear and shows a tremendous amount of class. Throwing a projectile at a player on the field has no place in baseball, or any sport for that matter, even in the midst of a heated rivalry like Yankees-Red Sox.

The Yankees and the Red Sox will conclude the shortened series on Sunday night.